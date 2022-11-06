South Dakota Lottery said someone won a $1 milllion second-place prize

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) While Powerball’s record-setting jackpot continues its ascension, Saturday’s drawing resulted in South Dakota’s latest million-dollar winner.

A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, located on East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. The second-tier prize matched all 5 white balls in Saturday’s drawing and was just a Powerball match away from earning the $1.6 billion jackpot.

The South Dakota winner was one of 16 tier two prizes won throughout the nation as a result of Saturday’s drawing.

The South Dakota Lottery advises the winner to sign the back of the ticket immediately before visiting to a validation center to claim the prize. The Lottery’s Sioux Falls validation center is located at 3605 S. Western Ave., Suite B.

The Powerball jackpot was not won in Saturday’s drawing, giving Monday’s drawing an estimated $1.9 billion jackpot. Monday’s drawing will be the 41st Powerball drawing since the jackpot was last won Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania.

While the high jackpot creates interest, the South Dakota Lottery reminds players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.

Revenue generated from the sale of Powerball goes to the state’s General Fund and Capitol Construction Fund. Since the South Dakota Lottery’s inception, lotto sales have accounted for more than $119 million to the state’s Capitol Construction Fund and more than $63 million to the state’s General Fund.

Since the Lottery began in 1987, it has provided more than $3.4 billion back to the State of South Dakota.

For more information on Powerball, visit https://lottery.sd.gov/games/lottogames/powerball/

