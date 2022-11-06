Wayne State secures first-ever victory at University of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KTIV) - The Wayne State Wildcats entered their matchup against the University of Sioux Falls Cougars with the same record as their opponents; both teams sat at 7-2. However, the Cougars were coming off of back-to-back losses, and after never beating USF on the road in their history, the Wildcats were hungry for a victory.

It wouldn’t look great for Wayne State to start off the game, quickly falling into a 21-7 hole. However, Wildcats QB Nick Bohn would proceed to put the team on his shoulders, throwing for 2 touchdowns and running for a third.

The Cougars were unable to score more than a field goal from that point forward, and would go on to lose the game, 31-24. Not only does the win put Wayne State above the Cougars in the standings, it also marks the team’s first road victory against Sioux Falls in program history.

