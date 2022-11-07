Busy week with weather

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Monday, Siouxland! We are starting off with mostly clear skies and on the cool side. Temperatures in the 20s and 30s with wind out of the west northwest up to 10 miles per hour giving us a small wind chill.

For today, our highs will climb into the upper 40s and low 50s, but our wind that will be up to 30 miles per hour that will make it feel like we are in the 40s all day so make sure to take a jacket or coat with you before heading out the door.

Since our wind is going to be on the breezy side today, we do have a Red Flag Warning in effect for three of our counties. Those counties are Yankton and Clay counties in South Dakota and Dixon County in Iowa. Just be aware if you work outside because any spark can cause a fire.

Tonight, our lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s with partly cloudy skies with breezy conditions out of the south southeast up to 25 miles per hour.

The rest of the week we will see near record highs for this time of year. Rain chances in the forecast starting tomorrow afternoon. Then towards the end of the week we have a strong cold front moving into the region. This will bring rain and even some thunderstorms. Our focus is the chance of snow showers if the cold air moves in fast enough.

We will keep you updated as we get closer to the weekend.

I’ll have more details coming up on News 4 Today!

