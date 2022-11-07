Coaches Corner: Tammi Veerbeek recounts Western Christian’s thrilling five set battle to win 2A state championship

Western Christian volleyball head coach Tammi Veerbeek places Western Christian as the Class 2A...
Western Christian volleyball head coach Tammi Veerbeek places Western Christian as the Class 2A state champion to complete the bracket.(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - When it comes to high school volleyball, Western Christian has set themselves apart as a powerhouse program in the state of Iowa. The Wolfpack are back on top after winning the Class 2A State Championship in Coralville, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 3.

The Wolfpack have made 22-straight state tournament appearances, and 40 total appearances in program history. Both those are state records in themselves. Western Christian just won their 18th state championship in program history after taking the win in a five-set thriller against the two-time reigning champions in Dike-New Hartford.

It was the 13th state championship for Western Christian head coach Tammi Veerbeek who has been with the program for 24 years.

Coach Veerbeek joins KTIV’s Amber Salas on this week’s Coaches Corner to relive some of those thrilling moments at the state tournament, discuss why the win over Dike-New Hartford was so special, details her love of coaching and developing players, and provides some insight on if she’ll be making another run to go for another state championship.

