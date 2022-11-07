Leeds Elementary in Sioux City placed on lockout, police presence in area

Multiple police vehicles were seen in the area of 45th and Garfield in Sioux City.
Multiple police vehicles were seen in the area of 45th and Garfield in Sioux City.(KTIV)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Leeds Elementary School has been placed on a lockout due to a domestic incident near the school, according to the Sioux City Community School District.

“Due to a domestic incident near our school this morning, the Sioux City Police Department recommended we place Leeds Elementary School on a lockout out of an abundance of caution. The lockout is a precautionary measure and was put into place during morning drop-off. All students and staff are safe, and the school day is going about as normal,” said Leslie Heying, Director of Communications for SCCSD.

A police presence could be seen in the 4500 block of Garfield Street. Multiple police cruisers and officers could be seen surrounding a house in what looked to be a standoff.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll have more information as the situation develops.

