Leeds Elementary in Sioux City placed on lockout, police presence in area

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Leeds Elementary School has been placed on a lockout due to a domestic incident near the school, according to the Sioux City Community School District.

“Due to a domestic incident near our school this morning, the Sioux City Police Department recommended we place Leeds Elementary School on a lockout out of an abundance of caution. The lockout is a precautionary measure and was put into place during morning drop-off. All students and staff are safe, and the school day is going about as normal,” said Leslie Heying, Director of Communications for SCCSD.

A police presence could be seen in the 4500 block of Garfield Street. Multiple police cruisers and officers could be seen surrounding a house in what looked to be a standoff.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll have more information as the situation develops.

