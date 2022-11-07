Northeast NE communities awarded development grants

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - Three Siouxland communities in northeast Nebraska were among five communities to receive funding from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

According to a news release, $182,500 was awarded through the 2022 Planning Opportunity for comprehensive plans, floodplain mapping, and downtown revitalization studies projects.

Among the recipients were:

Clearwater, Nebraska in Antelope County, was awarded $53,000 for the preparation of a downtown study to assist in the creation of a cohesive, cost-effective, and vibrant commercial district.

Emerson, Nebraska located in Dakota, Dixon, and Thurston Counties, was awarded $33,000 for the preparation of a study that will provide a plan to redevelop the downtown area’s infrastructure. The plan identifies the existing businesses structures conditions and provides methods for coordinating the delivery of community services.

Newcastle, Nebraska in Dixon County, was awarded $27,500 for the preparation of a comprehensive development plan. The plan provides guidance for the community officials to make decisions on public and private land development proposals.

