Northeast NE communities awarded development grants

(MGN)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - Three Siouxland communities in northeast Nebraska were among five communities to receive funding from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

According to a news release, $182,500 was awarded through the 2022 Planning Opportunity for comprehensive plans, floodplain mapping, and downtown revitalization studies projects.

Among the recipients were:

  • Clearwater, Nebraska in Antelope County, was awarded $53,000 for the preparation of a downtown study to assist in the creation of a cohesive, cost-effective, and vibrant commercial district.
  • Emerson, Nebraska located in Dakota, Dixon, and Thurston Counties, was awarded $33,000 for the preparation of a study that will provide a plan to redevelop the downtown area’s infrastructure. The plan identifies the existing businesses structures conditions and provides methods for coordinating the delivery of community services.
  • Newcastle, Nebraska in Dixon County, was awarded $27,500 for the preparation of a comprehensive development plan. The plan provides guidance for the community officials to make decisions on public and private land development proposals.

