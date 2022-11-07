Shower chances and warmth for a couple days before turning drastically colder late in the week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a morning of clouds across Siouxland, we saw increasing sunshine allowing temperatures to push close to average for this time of year.

That clearing that we experienced will be short-lived though.

Clouds will quickly increase tonight as lows hit the mid to upper 30s pretty early in the night and then temperatures will start to rise into our waking hours.

Clouds will hold tough on Tuesday and some drizzle or a few light showers will be possible during the day with even a small chance of an isolated thunderstorm with highs in the mid 50s with a strong southeast wind.

A slight chance of a shower or a thunderstorm will be with us on Wednesday as well with highs getting warm into the low 70s.

Thursday will be a transition day as heavy snow could be falling well to our northwest across the Dakotas while temperatures will be falling during the afternoon in Sioux City with early day highs in the low 60s but falling into the 50s in the afternoon with a good chance of rain and maybe even some strong thunderstorms.

The colder air will then be moving quickly into Siouxland by late in the day and some of that rain could transition to some snow heading into Thursday evening and early Thursday night before it moves out of the region.

Then Friday will turn drastically colder with highs only in the upper 20s as skies will likely stay mostly cloudy.

How long will that colder weather be lingering around?

I’ll take a closer look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

