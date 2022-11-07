Sioux City man sentenced for illegal firearm possession

(Pexels)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City, Iowa man will spend more than four years in federal prison after being sentenced on Nov. 2.

According to a news release issued by the United States Attorney’s Office, 23-year-old Isaiah Wiley, received the prison term after a July 18, guilty plea to possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence.

Evidence presented in the case showed that on Feb. 12, 2021, Wiley, while under the influence of marijuana, threatened his pregnant girlfriend with a gun. In a separate incident around March 14, 2022, Wiley fired a single shot into the air during an argument with another individual. After a short foot pursuit, Wiley surrendered to officers after laying the firearm on the ground.

Wiley was sentenced to 52 months in prison. He must also serve three years of supervised release after the prison term and pay a $100 special assessment.

Wiley is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Sioux City Police locate 17-year-old autistic male
Powerball
Powerball numbers for a record $1.6 Billion Jackpot!
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
Powerball
South Dakota Lottery said someone won a $1 milllion second-place prize
Lincoln Police: Woman’s wallet with 4-carat diamond ring inside stolen at Costco food court

Latest News

Chilly day in Siouxland
Chilly day in Siouxland
Suspect in Yankton, SD homicide arrested
UnityPoint Health St. Luke's Hospital Logo
Unity Point Health - St. Luke’s placed under controlled access
Multiple police vehicles were seen in the area of 45th and Garfield in Sioux City.
Suspect identified in early morning stabbing in Leeds