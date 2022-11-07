Sioux City man sentenced for illegal firearm possession

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City, Iowa man will spend more than four years in federal prison after being sentenced on Nov. 2.

According to a news release issued by the United States Attorney’s Office, 23-year-old Isaiah Wiley, received the prison term after a July 18, guilty plea to possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence.

Evidence presented in the case showed that on Feb. 12, 2021, Wiley, while under the influence of marijuana, threatened his pregnant girlfriend with a gun. In a separate incident around March 14, 2022, Wiley fired a single shot into the air during an argument with another individual. After a short foot pursuit, Wiley surrendered to officers after laying the firearm on the ground.

Wiley was sentenced to 52 months in prison. He must also serve three years of supervised release after the prison term and pay a $100 special assessment.

Wiley is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.