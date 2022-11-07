Unity Point Health - St. Luke’s placed under controlled access

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Unity Point Health - St. Luke’s was placed under controlled access until further notice on Monday, Nov. 7, according to Leah McInerney, senior specialist, marketing communications.

“This is a precautionary measure that is put in place when a patient is admitted because of an act of violence. This procedure helps ensure the safety of our patients, visitors and team members,” McInerney said.

It is not known at this time if this is connected to a standoff in Leeds that put a local elementary school on lockout.

