Voters in Norfolk, NE will decide on a $68M ballot issue

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Tomorrow is a big day for voters in Norfolk, Nebraska, as they will decide whether a $68 million bond issue will be passed or rejected.

The money would go towards various community improvements and a new aquatic center.

The focus of the community improvement is on public safety, renovation, and expansion.

If passed the Norfolk Police Division would expand creating more space for the department.

Parks and recreation will also be improved with the money, which includes Ta-Ha Zouka Park one of the oldest in Norfolk.

The funds would be paid out over a 30-year .5 percent sales tax increase in Norfolk.

For more information visit an earlier story here.

