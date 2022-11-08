$32,000 Sculpture Stolen from Downtown Sioux Falls SculptureWalk

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A sculpture worth $32,000 has been stolen from downtown Sioux Falls.

The bronze piece, called “Day’s Catch,” sat at 11th and Phillips as part of the Sioux Falls SculptureWalk. It depicts a girl with a fishing pole.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said that someone with the SculptureWalk organization was performing a regular check of the SculptureWalk pieces around noon on Monday when they noticed “Day’s Catch” was missing. Sioux Falls police are investigating.

