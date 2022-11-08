$32,000 Sculpture Stolen from Downtown Sioux Falls SculptureWalk

The piece was reported missing around noon on Monday.
The piece was reported missing around noon on Monday.(Paul Schiller | Paul Schiller)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A sculpture worth $32,000 has been stolen from downtown Sioux Falls.

The bronze piece, called “Day’s Catch,” sat at 11th and Phillips as part of the Sioux Falls SculptureWalk. It depicts a girl with a fishing pole.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said that someone with the SculptureWalk organization was performing a regular check of the SculptureWalk pieces around noon on Monday when they noticed “Day’s Catch” was missing. Sioux Falls police are investigating.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police vehicles were seen in the area of 45th and Garfield in Sioux City.
Suspect identified in early morning stabbing in Leeds
UnityPoint Health St. Luke's Hospital Logo
Unity Point Health - St. Luke’s placed under controlled access
Suspect in Yankton, SD homicide arrested
Powerball
Powerball numbers for a record $1.6 Billion Jackpot!
Tyson Foods CFO John Tyson was arrested in Arkansas on Sunday, Nov. 6 after allegedly becoming...
Tyson CFO, also the chairman’s son, arrested for public intoxication, trespassing

Latest News

Faron Starr
Suspect in Leeds stabbing has been arrested
MGN
Sioux City man receives federal prison sentence
Trial pushed back for mom of Nebraska teen accused of having illegal abortion
Gov. Noem courts national GOP figures, while Smith meets with South Dakota voters.
In final days of campaign, Noem gathers Republican endorsements
Sioux City logo
Citizen’s Convenience Center in Sioux City under limited services