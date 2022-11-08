Citizen’s Convenience Center in Sioux City under limited services

Sioux City logo
Sioux City logo(KTIV)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Citizen’s Convenience Center, 5800 28th St., will be limited in services until further notice, according to Environmental Services Manager Roger Bentz.

The scale used to weigh items is not available due to a power outage.

To learn more about items accepted, fees, and hours of operation, visit www.sioux-city.org/ccc.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police vehicles were seen in the area of 45th and Garfield in Sioux City.
Suspect identified in early morning stabbing in Leeds
UnityPoint Health St. Luke's Hospital Logo
Unity Point Health - St. Luke’s placed under controlled access
Suspect in Yankton, SD homicide arrested
Powerball
Powerball numbers for a record $1.6 Billion Jackpot!
Tyson Foods CFO John Tyson was arrested in Arkansas on Sunday, Nov. 6 after allegedly becoming...
Tyson CFO, also the chairman’s son, arrested for public intoxication, trespassing

Latest News

Gov. Noem courts national GOP figures, while Smith meets with South Dakota voters.
In final days of campaign, Noem gathers Republican endorsements
Replacement of Gordon Drive viaduct, Bacon Creek conduit discussion to be held
Power outage
MidAmerican Energy has reported power outages
Rain is moving into parts of Siouxland