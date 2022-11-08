Citizen’s Convenience Center in Sioux City under limited services

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Citizen’s Convenience Center, 5800 28th St., will be limited in services until further notice, according to Environmental Services Manager Roger Bentz.

The scale used to weigh items is not available due to a power outage.

To learn more about items accepted, fees, and hours of operation, visit www.sioux-city.org/ccc.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.