Cloudy and a chance of showers this Election Day

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Election Day, Siouxland! Currently we are seeing cloudy skies this morning with temperatures in the 40s and upper 30s. Only downside this morning is the feels like temperature. Wind out of the east southeast up to 20 to 25 miles per hour which makes it feel like we are in the 30s and even 20s across the region.

For today, our highs will climb into the mid to upper 50s with some low 60s possible in our western counties. Wind will also be breezy with wind up to 30 miles per hour out of the south southeast. Clouds will be hanging around today, but this afternoon we could see some scattered showers with a possibility of a thundershower. Best chance at seeing some rain today will be east of I-29.

Tonight, our temperatures will actually increase overnight. We are forecasting a low of 55, but after that we will actually get into the mid to upper 60s moving into the early morning hours of Wednesday. Windy conditions also stick around but out of the south up to 30 miles per hour.

Moving into Thursday is where things get interesting. We will reach our high on Thursday in the morning while rain moves into the region. As the cold front inches closer to Siouxland we will see the rain move off towards the east, but we could see some severe weather mainly east of I-29.

Parts of eastern Siouxland are under a Marginal and Slight Risk at seeing some severe weather. The main threat out of this is wind and hail with a chance of a brief tornado.

Also, want to mention the chance of some wintry mix Thursday evening. The chance of any kind of winter weather is slim. It all depends on how fast the cold air moves in and if the moisture is still in the region.

I’ll have all the details in my full weather on News 4 Today!

