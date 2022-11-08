Decision 2022: What you need to know before heading to the polls

Decision 2022 Coverage
Decision 2022 Coverage(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(KTIV) - It is Nov. 8 and that means it is Election Day.

The polls across Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota will see voters casting their ballots for county-level positions to spots in U.S. Congress.

In Iowa, the polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT, for Nebraska they’re open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT and in South Dakota they’re open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time. You can find out your polling location by following the links below.

Once the polls close, KTIV will have results posted on our website. That link will be added to this story later today.

