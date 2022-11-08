Iowa Republicans make late push in Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER (KTIV) -Monday Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, U.S. Senator Charles Grassley, and Congressman Randy Feenstra headlined a Republican rally in Sioux Center, Iowa.

Grassley who is running against Democrat Mike Franken said he was in Sioux County to reach out to voters and stress the importance of vying to gain Republican control in the senate. He touted the need to combat inflation.

“So these policies of energy and inflation, we have to fight and that’s why you’re here to help us get a Republican Congress both houses,” Grassley said.

Feenstra, who is running for a second term against Democrat Ryan Melton, said he believes Republicans have the momentum, and they will win back the House and Senate.

“I just see the momentum and the angst that people have in this country. They want to they want to get back to where we were several years ago, two years ago. This out of control, spinning inflation, inflation that’s out of control,” Feenstra said.

The polls will be open for the Midterm elections Tuesday and KTIV will have the up to date results.

