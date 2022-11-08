One mild day before colder air starts to take over

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a day of scattered showers and thunderstorms with heavy downpours on the north side of Sioux City bring 1.20″ of rain to KTIV while the Sioux Gateway Airport picked up .40″.

The clouds and wind will stay with us tonight with just a slight chance of thundershowers with rising temperatures through the 50s.

Despite a lot of clouds on Wednesday, we’ll be looking at highs near 70 degrees with just a slight chance of a shower along with south winds gusting over 30 miles per hour.

It’s looking like the powerful cold front that we’ve been keeping our eye on will arrive by early Thursday morning which means temperatures will be falling through the day, starting near 50 at 8 am and plunging into the 30s by early afternoon.

That cold front could give us a chance of some thunderstorms Thursday morning but it’s now looking like the rest of the day will be drying out with the snow mainly staying to the north of Siouxland.

Friday will feel like a different world temperature-wise with as we start things off in the upper teens and see highs only reach the upper 20s with a gusty wind making it feel even colder than that.

How long will that colder weather be lingering around?

How long will that colder weather be lingering around?

