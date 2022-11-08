Rain is moving into parts of Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good afternoon and happy Election Day, Siouxland! The scattered showers we were forecasting for this afternoon has already started. We are seeing a band of showers develop from Nebraska into Iowa this noon hour. Temperatures have increased some since this morning. We are in the 50s and 40s with our wind still coming out of the east southeast up to 30 miles per hour.

For the rest of today, our highs will climb into the mid to upper 50s with some low 60s possible in our western counties. Wind will also be breezy with wind up to 30 miles per hour out of the south southeast. Clouds will be hanging around today as the band of showers develop across parts of Siouxland. This moisture will eventually move east of I-29 later this evening and into tonight. Best chance at seeing some rain today will be in southern Nebraska and east of I-29.

Tonight, our temperatures will actually increase overnight. We are forecasting a low of 55, but after that we will actually get into the mid to upper 60s moving into the early morning hours of Wednesday. Windy conditions also stick around but out of the south up to 30 miles per hour.

Moving into Thursday is where things get interesting. We will reach our high on Thursday in the morning while rain moves into the region. As the cold front inches closer to Siouxland we will see the rain move off towards the east, but we could see some severe weather mainly east of I-29.

Parts of eastern Siouxland are under a Marginal and Slight Risk at seeing some severe weather. The main threat out of this is wind and hail with a chance of a brief tornado.

Also, want to mention the chance of some wintry mix Thursday evening. The chance of any kind of winter weather is slim. It all depends on how fast the cold air moves in and if the moisture is still in the region.

I’ll have all the details in my full weather on News 4 at Noon!

