Replacement of Gordon Drive viaduct, Bacon Creek conduit discussion to be held

(KCRG)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:07 PM CST
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Iowa Department of Transportation will hold a virtual and in person public information meeting to discuss the proposed replacement of the Gordon Drive viaduct and Bacon Creek conduit in Woodbury County.

The in-person meeting will be held from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Sioux City Convention Center, meeting room gallery C-1, 801 4th St., in Sioux City.

Iowa DOT staff and project consultants will be present to discuss the proposed improvements, however no formal presentation will be made.

A virtual presentation will also be available between noon, Nov. 15 and Nov. 28 by visiting www.iowadot.gov/pim and clicking on “Gordon Drive Viaduct Meeting #3.”

