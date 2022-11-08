Shifting in reverse? Gas prices are on the rise again

The price change is about a 4-cent increase from last week and roughly 38 cents more than this...
The price change is about a 4-cent increase from last week and roughly 38 cents more than this time last year.(MGN Online)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The national average price of gas is inching upward again, hitting $3.80, according to AAA.

The price change is about a 4-cent increase from last week and roughly 38 cents more than this time last year.

Analysts said one reason for the recent increase in cost comes from the oil market, where a barrel of crude is more than $90 once again.

The least expensive gas in the United States is in Georgia, where the statewide average is nearly $3.13 per gallon.

California has the most expensive gas, where commuters are paying $5.45 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police vehicles were seen in the area of 45th and Garfield in Sioux City.
Suspect identified in early morning stabbing in Leeds
UnityPoint Health St. Luke's Hospital Logo
Unity Point Health - St. Luke’s placed under controlled access
Powerball
Powerball numbers for a record $1.6 Billion Jackpot!
Suspect in Yankton, SD homicide arrested
Tyson Foods CFO John Tyson was arrested in Arkansas on Sunday, Nov. 6 after allegedly becoming...
Tyson CFO, also the chairman’s son, arrested for public intoxication, trespassing

Latest News

British actor Leslie Phillips is pictured in this photo from July 20, 2011. The actor, best...
Leslie Phillips, ‘Carry On’ star, voice of Sorting Hat, dies
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning numbers for $2.04B Powerball drawn after delay
This combination of photos shows Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic candidate...
Fetterman, Oz in bruising US Senate race in Pennsylvania
Decision 2022 Coverage
Decision 2022: What you need to know before heading to the polls
A still image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES Image Viewer...
Nicole strengthens, threatens Bahamas and Florida coastline