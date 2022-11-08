Sioux City man receives federal prison sentence

By Kim Fickett
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison, according to a news release by the United States Attorney’s Office.

Michael Mace, 20, received the prison term after a June 23, 2022, guilty plea to possession of ammunition as a felon.

Evidence in the case showed Mace’s criminal possession of ammunition was discovered on July 19, 2021, when Sioux City Police officers initiated a traffic stop where Pace was a passenger. A high-speed pursuit ensued and during the pursuit, a firearm was thrown from the vehicle. The pursuit ended when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Mace who fled on foot did not get far. The gun was later located on the sidewalk along the path of the flight but bore no identifying marks. Evidence showed the bullets loaded in the gun did and were determined to bear Mace’s fingerprints.

According to the news release, Mace has a long criminal history including: possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, theft in the first degree, assault on an officer, theft in the second degree, and eluding.

Mace must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term and pay a $100 special assessment.

He is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

