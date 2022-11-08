Sioux City man starts distributing winter coats to local elementary schools

By Matt Breen
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man continues collecting winter coats for local kids that need them. But he needs your help.

Monday morning, local business owner Chuck Swaggerty dropped off 20 winter coats to Irving Elementary School. So far, he has bought, or collected, 138 coats for kids at eight local elementary schools. But he wants to collect at least 500 coats.

Swaggerty is looking for anyone willing to donate money, or a new winter coat, to help reach his goal. If you’re interested, you can bring a coat or a cash donation to his business, Whistle Stop Antiques, at 506 Nebraska St. in downtown Sioux City.

He is also accepting donations to his Venmo account. You can find how to access that here.

