Sioux City Police to begin removal of abandoned vehicles in mid-November

(MGN)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - In an effort to assist the Streets Division with the upcoming snow season, the Sioux City Police Department will increase their efforts to alleviate abandoned motor vehicles on city streets.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, efforts targeting vehicles being stored on city streets are:

  • Disabled or obviously inoperable.
  • Have not had license plates or current registration for extended periods of time.
  • Recreational vehicles, boats, trailers, and other equipment that are in violation of Municipal Parking Ordinances.

The goal will be to remove problem vehicles from the streets before they become snow bound and are more difficult to remove for proper street clearing.

In most cases the vehicles will be tagged and there will be an opportunity for owners to remove them before they are impounded. Certain vehicles that are declared “nuisance per se” by Municipal Code can be removed without notice to the owner.

The increased attention to abandoned motor vehicles is expected to begin in mid-November.

