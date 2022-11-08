Sioux City Police looking for missing 15-year-old girl

Arayah Smith
Arayah Smith(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old named Arayah Smith.

According to the police department’s Facebook page, Arayah was last seen at 8 p.m. on Nov. 5 in Sioux City. She’s described as 5′4″ last seen wearing a white t-shirt, pants and tennis shoes. She is believed to not have any of the medications used to regulate her mental health conditions.

If you have info on Arayah’s whereabouts, call the SCPD at 712-279-6960.

