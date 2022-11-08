Sioux City Police searching for missing autistic teen

Zack Hoselton-McCarthy
Zack Hoselton-McCarthy(Sioux City Police Department)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police in Sioux City are once again looking for a 17-year-old autistic child by the name of Zack Hoselton-McCarthy.

Police say Zack was returned home on Nov. 7 but was reported missing again on Nov. 8. He was last seen at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 800 block of S Cornelia Street.

Police say Zack frequents the westside of town and was located at Sam’s Mini Mart the last time he ran away. He was seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray jacket, an orange hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes.

Zack is 5′9″ and has black hair and blue eyes.

If you see him, call the Sioux City Police Department at (712) 279-6960.

