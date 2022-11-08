Sioux City woman’s murderer sentenced today 40 years after crime happened

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Alan Lee Phillips, 71, convicted in the 1982 murders of two women hitchhiking near Breckenridge, Colorado was sentenced to two life sentences to run consecutively today.

In 1982, 21-year-old Annette Schnee, formerly of Sioux City, went missing while hitchhiking in Colorado.

Later that night, 29-year-old Bobbi Jo Oberholtzer was hitchhiking home in the same area when she disappeared. Oberholtzer’s body was found the next day with two gunshot wounds.

Later that year, Schnee’s body was found. She had been shot in the back.

The case went cold until Schnee’s family hired a forensic science company that extracted DNA from the case evidence and matched it to Phillips. He was arrested last year.

Phillips was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree kidnapping for both victims.

