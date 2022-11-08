Suspect in Leeds stabbing has been arrested

Faron Starr
Faron Starr(Sioux City Police Department)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Faron Starr, a suspect in the stabbing that occurred in Leeds on Monday, Nov. 7, has been taken into custody.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, Starr was located at 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Starr was identified by police as the suspect in the stabbing that occurred in the early morning hours on Monday.

It was around 7:28 a.m. when police were dispatched to the Leeds Food and Fuel, 4004 Floyd Blvd., for a female who had been stabbed multiple times.

The female was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The victim stated she was stabbed by her ex-boyfriend, Starr, at 4540 Garfield St. The victim then drove to the Leeds Food and Fuel where she asked an employee to call 911.

Officers checked the residence at 4540 Garfield St. for the suspect, but he was not found inside of the residence.

As a precaution, Leeds Elementary was placed on lockout due to Monday’s incident.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police vehicles were seen in the area of 45th and Garfield in Sioux City.
Suspect identified in early morning stabbing in Leeds
UnityPoint Health St. Luke's Hospital Logo
Unity Point Health - St. Luke’s placed under controlled access
Suspect in Yankton, SD homicide arrested
Powerball
Powerball numbers for a record $1.6 Billion Jackpot!
Tyson Foods CFO John Tyson was arrested in Arkansas on Sunday, Nov. 6 after allegedly becoming...
Tyson CFO, also the chairman’s son, arrested for public intoxication, trespassing

Latest News

MGN
Sioux City man receives federal prison sentence
Trial pushed back for mom of Nebraska teen accused of having illegal abortion
Gov. Noem courts national GOP figures, while Smith meets with South Dakota voters.
In final days of campaign, Noem gathers Republican endorsements
Sioux City logo
Citizen’s Convenience Center in Sioux City under limited services