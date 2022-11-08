Suspect in Leeds stabbing has been arrested

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Faron Starr, a suspect in the stabbing that occurred in Leeds on Monday, Nov. 7, has been taken into custody.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, Starr was located at 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Starr was identified by police as the suspect in the stabbing that occurred in the early morning hours on Monday.

It was around 7:28 a.m. when police were dispatched to the Leeds Food and Fuel, 4004 Floyd Blvd., for a female who had been stabbed multiple times.

The female was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The victim stated she was stabbed by her ex-boyfriend, Starr, at 4540 Garfield St. The victim then drove to the Leeds Food and Fuel where she asked an employee to call 911.

Officers checked the residence at 4540 Garfield St. for the suspect, but he was not found inside of the residence.

As a precaution, Leeds Elementary was placed on lockout due to Monday’s incident.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.