Chance of storms into early Thursday morning then colder air takes over

**Winter Weather Advisory for Holt County until noon Thursday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A cold front was parked right across Siouxland today leaving highs in the 70s to the east while places like O’Neill, NE saw afternoon temperatures in the low 30s.

We’ll keep the clouds around tonight with some drizzle and light showers and a chance of thunderstorms will move in as well along with windy conditions.

Far western Siouxland will have some freezing drizzle coming down and since a glaze of ice will be possible, Holt County is in a Winter Weather Advisory until noon Thursday.

Thursday morning temperatures that will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s will continue to fall into the afternoon as we could see partial clearing along with a wind that could gust up to 40 miles per hour out of the north.

Friday will be a cold and breezy day with highs only near 30 under partly cloudy skies.

We’ll see a lot of sunshine on Saturday but highs will still only get to about 30 degrees.

More clouds move back in on Sunday with highs on Sunday in the low 30s.

How long will that colder weather be lingering around?

I’ll take a closer look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.