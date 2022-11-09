Court documents: Stabbing suspect stole guns, was arrested outside hospital

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Faron Starr, the 37 year-old suspect accused of stabbing a former intimate partner leading to a police standoff, was arrested outside UnityPoint St. Luke’s hospital according to court documents obtained by KTIV News 4.

The documents reveal Starr is also alleged to have broken into a private residence and where he stole two firearms, police say. During the incident, St. Luke’s heightened its security measures for fear Starr might attack the alleged victim inside.

Police say Starr was arrested outside the hospital on November 8, one day after the domestic incident.

