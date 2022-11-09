Dusty Johnson wins; fends off third party challenger

Representative Dusty Johnson, who has not faced a Democrat since his initial bid for office in 2018, managed to fend off a challenge from a Libertarian candidate.
Dusty Johnson wins; fends off third party challenger
Dusty Johnson wins; fends off third party challenger(Dakota News Now)
By Austin Goss
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson has been re-elected to a third term in the United States House, defeating Libertarian Collin Duprel. The race was called shortly after polls closed west river.

Johnson, 46, managed to fend off a single Libertarian challenger for the second election cycle in a row. But Duprel, a Spearfish native, put together a much more competitive bid for the seat than the Libertarian candidate who came before him, Randy Luallin.

In the lone debate of the race with South Dakota Public Broadcasting (SDPB), Duprel criticized a number of votes that Johnson has taken in Congress, particularly on social issues and spending. Additionally, Duprel attended a number of campaign events across the state, a stark contrast from other statewide Libertarian candidates on the ballot in recent years.

Ultimately, it was not enough to overcome Johnson, who enjoys a relatively high approval rating amongst South Dakotans, a much higher name recognition, and a larger campaign war chest.

Throughout his political career, Johnson has sought to develop a reputation for himself as a Republican willing to work across the aisle with Democrats to get things done. He points to his time in Congress and the bills he has passed as proof of that.

With Republicans projected to take the majority in the U.S. House this year, Johnson will likely be governing from the majority for the first time since elected to Congress.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police vehicles were seen in the area of 45th and Garfield in Sioux City.
Suspect identified in early morning stabbing in Leeds
UnityPoint Health St. Luke's Hospital Logo
Unity Point Health - St. Luke’s placed under controlled access
Suspect in Yankton, SD homicide arrested
Powerball
Powerball numbers for a record $1.6 Billion Jackpot!
Tyson Foods CFO John Tyson was arrested in Arkansas on Sunday, Nov. 6 after allegedly becoming...
Tyson CFO, also the chairman’s son, arrested for public intoxication, trespassing

Latest News

South Dakota Senator John Thune delivers remarks to supporters after being elected to a...
Thune holds Senate seat; seizes historic fourth term
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo offers military families free admission
Decision 2022: Preview for Nov. 8 Election
Faron Starr