Garbage, recycling collection on schedule; city facilities to be closed Nov. 11

By Kim Fickett
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Garbage and recycling will remain on a normal schedule on Friday, Nov. 11.

The City of Sioux City announced Veteran’s Day would not impact garbage and recycling services on Friday.

“Gill Hauling will collect garbage and recycling as normally scheduled and customers should place containers curbside on their regularly scheduled pick up day,” stated the news release.

While pick up times will not be altered, city facilities will be closed on Friday, in observance of Veterans Day.

This includes city hall, all library locations, parks and recreation office, Sioux City Art Center, Sioux City Public Museum, and Sergeant Floyd River Museum & Welcome Center.

