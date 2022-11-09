Hospice of Siouxland honors local veterans with pinning ceremony

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With Veteran’s Day just a few days away, Hospice of Siouxland took the time to honor veterans across the community on Wednesday, Nov. 9, with a lunch and pinning ceremony.

Hospice of Siouxland has a history of caring for veterans. It’s the only hospice provider in the tri-state area to be recognized as a Level 5 We Honor Veterans hospice provider, the highest ranking possible, by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The organization holds pinning ceremonies like Wednesday’s event twice a year, as a way of honoring local veterans, and giving some an official welcome home.

”Without them we wouldn’t be here,” said Kim Wilson, marketing and fund development manager for Hospice of Siouxland and Siouxland Palliative Care. “And so, we need to do what we can to recognize them, especially the Vietnam veterans. You’ll see today that we’ll do a special pinning for them, because when they came home, they were not welcomed home like they should have been. So, we do a special welcome home ceremony just for them.”

Each veteran who attended was given a pin commemorating them for their service. The spouses of veterans received a different pin. Vietnam veterans were given beads as a way to officially welcome them home.

Additionally, many of the volunteers at Hospice of Siouxland are veterans themselves.

”It’s an honor for me to be able to do that as a veteran to another veteran,” said Jim Davis, a veteran and volunteer at Hospice of Siouxland. “It’s very fulfilling. And like I said, it’s just a small thing I can do to honor these other veterans.”

Hospice of Siouxland is always looking for more veteran volunteers. If you’re interested, you can visit Hospice of Siouxland or call 712-233-4144.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.