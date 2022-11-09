Initiative 5 measure defeated in North Sioux City, SD

By Kim Fickett
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - Initiative Measure 5 that would decide whether or not to remove a current ordinance on the number of licensed medical cannabis facilities that can operate in city limits in North Sioux City, S.D. was defeated on Tuesday, Nov. 8 by a vote of 583 to 243.

The decision will keep the limits in place which allow for four dispensaries, two growing, two processing, and two testing facilities.

Licenses for those facilities were given out using a lottery system.

Decision 2022: Preview for Nov. 8 Election