MercyOne announces Singing Hills Urgent Care is moving

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Beginning Monday, Nov. 14, MercyOne’s Singing Hills Urgent Care in Sioux City will be relocating.

According to a news release issued by MercyOne, the clinic will open its doors at 3500 Singin Hills Blvd.

In addition to test results for COVID-19, flu and strep, MercyOne Singing Hills Urgent Care also offers occupational health treatment for workplace injuries, DOT/Non-DOT physicals, blood analysis, return-to-work exams and drug testing.

Patients who need care can just walk in, appointments are never necessary. Patients can even shorten wait times by getting in line ahead of time with online check-in. Real-time texts tell patients when to arrive. Virtual visits are available when an in-person visit isn’t possible.

MercyOne Singing Hills Urgent Care’s new Sioux City location is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m., Sunday.

The clinic welcomes patients ages 3 months and older.

