MercyOne announces Singing Hills Urgent Care is moving

(KCRG)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Beginning Monday, Nov. 14, MercyOne’s Singing Hills Urgent Care in Sioux City will be relocating.

According to a news release issued by MercyOne, the clinic will open its doors at 3500 Singin Hills Blvd.

In addition to test results for COVID-19, flu and strep, MercyOne Singing Hills Urgent Care also offers occupational health treatment for workplace injuries, DOT/Non-DOT physicals, blood analysis, return-to-work exams and drug testing.

Patients who need care can just walk in, appointments are never necessary. Patients can even shorten wait times by getting in line ahead of time with online check-in. Real-time texts tell patients when to arrive. Virtual visits are available when an in-person visit isn’t possible.

MercyOne Singing Hills Urgent Care’s new Sioux City location is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m., Sunday.

The clinic welcomes patients ages 3 months and older.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decision 2022 Coverage
Decision 2022: The latest results for elections throughout Siouxland
Power outage
Majority of power has been restored in Sioux City
UnityPoint Health St. Luke's Hospital Logo
Unity Point Health - St. Luke’s placed under controlled access
Arayah Smith
Missing 15-year-old girl has been located
Suspect in Yankton, SD homicide arrested

Latest News

Veteran and volunteer Jim Davis awards a local veteran with a pin.
Hospice of Siouxland honors local veterans with pinning ceremony
In this photo from before election day, poll workers test equipment at the Woodbury County...
Agencies investigate Woodbury County poll workers; no effect on election results
Some northwest IA counties lift burn bans
Sioux City logo
Garbage, recycling collection on schedule; city facilities to be closed Nov. 11
Sioux City glass recycling containers scheduled for maintenance