Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo offers military families free admission

By Kim Fickett
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (KTIV) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will offer free gate admission to all active and retired military members, veterans, and their immediate families on Veterans Day, Friday Nov. 11.

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11.

The zoo grounds and buildings close at 5 p.m. with the exception of the Lied Jungle, which closes at 3 p.m.

This is the 13th year that Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has honored veterans with free admission.

