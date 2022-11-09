Overnight fire destroys building in Lake Park, IA

LAKE PARK, Iowa (KUOO) - An overnight fire has destroyed a building in Lake Park, Iowa.

According to KUOO Radio, Lake Park Fire Chief Brandon Ehret said they were called to 26 Avenue B West, the former Methodist Church, a little after 11:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8.

“When we got here we had heavy smoke and fire showing. We got set up and had fire through the roof a short time after we got here. Basically we put on a defensive attack, tried to protect the surrounding structures, put a bunch of water on it,” Ehret said. “We had Spirit Lake come and Milford come with their tankers, Spirit Lake came with their aerial truck. We got the fire knocked down, went over the top of it with the aerial truck, put a bunch of water down inside and then just basically watching it, putting out hot spots ever since, so.”

Ehret said they were able to keep the fire from spreading to some nearby homes.

According to Ehret, there was no one inside the building when the fire broke out.

“It was converted into apartments years ago and there was a gal that had a bunch of antiques in here and I guess had moved out in the last few days. She says she was in the building yesterday. She left, and yeah, nobody’s been here since,” Ehret said.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and the building is a total loss. There were no reports of any injuries.

