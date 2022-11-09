Sac County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in locating man with multiple warrants

Jacob Linder of Wall Lake, Iowa is being sought on multiple warrants by the Sac County...
Jacob Linder of Wall Lake, Iowa is being sought on multiple warrants by the Sac County Sheriff's Office.(Sac County Sheriff's Office)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAC CO., Iowa (KTIV) - A Siouxland sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Wall Lake, Iowa man with active warrants.

According to the Sac County Sheriff’s Office, Jacob Alan Linder of Wall Lake is being sought on active warrants out of Sac County. Warrants include: Theft 1st Degree, Theft 2nd Degree, Burglary 3rd Degree, Control of Firearm by Felon, and Ongoing Criminal Conduct.

If anyone has specific information on Lindner’s current whereabouts, they are asked to call their local law enforcement agency or the Sac County Sheriff’s Office at 712-662-7127.

