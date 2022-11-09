SD Department of Motor Vehicle announce delay title printing

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - Due to paper supply issues, the South Dakota Department of Revenue’s Motor Vehicle Division has stopped printing paper titles effective immediately.

According to a news release issued by the South Dakota Department of Revenue, the paper used for printing titles is unique as it has built in security features to prevent fraud. The department anticipates being able to start printing paper titles mid-February 2023.

If an individual has a legitimate reason for acquiring a paper title, they can request one at, https://sddor.seamlessdocs.com/f/1504.

Reasons for requesting a printed paper title include the titled owner moving out of state or the vehicle ownership needing to be transferred. If there is a lien on the vehicle title, the lienholder will have to request that the title be printed. All requests will be reviewed and processed as paper supplies allow.

Titles are still being processed and individuals are able to check the status of their paperwork using their VIN number at, https://apps.sd.gov/RV66Renewals/checkvin/NewCheckVIN.aspx.

