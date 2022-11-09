SD Department of Motor Vehicle announce delay title printing

(MGN)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - Due to paper supply issues, the South Dakota Department of Revenue’s Motor Vehicle Division has stopped printing paper titles effective immediately.

According to a news release issued by the South Dakota Department of Revenue, the paper used for printing titles is unique as it has built in security features to prevent fraud. The department anticipates being able to start printing paper titles mid-February 2023.

If an individual has a legitimate reason for acquiring a paper title, they can request one at, https://sddor.seamlessdocs.com/f/1504.

Reasons for requesting a printed paper title include the titled owner moving out of state or the vehicle ownership needing to be transferred. If there is a lien on the vehicle title, the lienholder will have to request that the title be printed. All requests will be reviewed and processed as paper supplies allow.

Titles are still being processed and individuals are able to check the status of their paperwork using their VIN number at, https://apps.sd.gov/RV66Renewals/checkvin/NewCheckVIN.aspx.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decision 2022 Coverage
Decision 2022: The latest results for elections throughout Siouxland
Power outage
Majority of power has been restored in Sioux City
UnityPoint Health St. Luke's Hospital Logo
Unity Point Health - St. Luke’s placed under controlled access
Arayah Smith
Missing 15-year-old girl has been located
Suspect in Yankton, SD homicide arrested

Latest News

South Dakota voters pass Medicaid expansion amendment
Dog Walk Forecast: Boo
Dog Walk Forecast: Boo
Wide range of temperatures with a chance of showers
Wide range of temperatures with a chance of showers
Logo for North Sioux City
Initiative 5 measure defeated in North Sioux City, SD