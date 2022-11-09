Sioux City glass recycling containers scheduled for maintenance

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The six purple glass recycling containers throughout Sioux City are currently undergoing scheduled maintenance.

According to Environmental Services Manager Roger Bentz, City of Sioux City, glass recycling containers will be serviced one at a time to provide consistent recycling to the community.

The glass recycling container located at the Hy-Vee Store at 4500 Sergeant Rd. will be next in the rotation of the three remaining containers left for maintenance.

Removal of the container is anticipated for Thursday, Nov. 10. Residents can expect this container to be unavailable for approximately four weeks.

Residents may continue to drop off glass for recycling at the other following city locations:

Fareway Stores - 4040 War Eagle Dr. and 4016 Indian Hills Dr.

Hy-Vee Stores - 2827 Hamilton Blvd. and 3301 Gordon Dr.

Tyson Events Center/Long Lines Family Rec Center Parking Lot - 401 Gordon Dr.

Citizen’s Convenience Center - 5800 28th St.

To date, the glass recycling program has resulted in more than 1,000 tons of glass available for recycling from the community.

