Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison

(piqsels)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Antwoine Johnson, 29, of Sioux City, has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Johnson had pled guilty on June 14, 2022, in federal court in Sioux City.

According to a news release by the United States Attorney’s Office, evidence showed that on Jan. 23, 2022, the Sioux City Police Department stopped Johnson for a traffic violation.

Law enforcement detected the smell of marijuana emanating from the car and during a subsequent search of the car, officers found a loaded 9mm firearm in the void between the driver’s seat and console. Officers also found approximately 120 grams of marijuana in four separate baggies in the center console.

Johnson was previously convicted of felony burglary, third degree in 2016, and was an unlawful user of marijuana, both of which prohibited him from possessing a gun.

Johnson must serve a two-year term of supervised release following imprisonment.

