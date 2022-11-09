Siouxland is seeing temperatures ranging from the 30s to 70s

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good afternoon and happy Wednesday, Siouxland! We are dealing with a cold front that is hanging out in the middle of Siouxland. Currently we are seeing 30s in western Siouxland and 60s and 70s in eastern Siouxland. Central Siouxland is right in the middle seeing 40s and 50s. On top of this we are dealing for some fog/mist across western and central Siouxland.

In Holt County, they are in under a Winter Weather Advisory until 12pm tomorrow. They can expect mixed precipitation expected with total ice accumulations of a light glaze up to a tenth of an inch for some locations. Also, we could see winds gusting as high as 45 miles per hour.

For the rest of today, the cold front will try to push into Siouxland, but will stall along I-29. If you live along I-29 your temperatures will range from the 40s and 50s today. Eastern Siouxland will be the warmest with highs into the 60s and some low 70s while western Siouxland will be in the 30s and 40s. Wind will continue out of the south today up to 30 miles per hour. Also, we could see showers and thunderstorms throughout the day today.

Tonight, we will see cloudy skies with a chance of rain, but temperatures will be all over the place. We will see a warming trend starting late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. Most of Siouxland will reach their high in the early morning hours of Thursday. We will quickly see our temperatures fall throughout the morning and into the day on Thursday.

Thursday as the cold front moves through Siouxland we will see a chance at some rain in the early morning hours of the day. There is a chance of some of the storms to become severe. Eastern parts of Siouxland are under a Marginal Risk of seeing some severe weather. As the cold front passes through we will see our temperatures drop, but our wind will be up to 45 miles per hour giving us wind chills in the teens at times on Thursday.

Looking ahead to the weekend we will see the cold air settle into Siouxland. Highs will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Friday will be very windy, and we are expecting wind chills in the teens on Friday.

