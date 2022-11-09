Some northwest IA counties lift burn bans

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Four Siouxland counties in northwest Iowa have lifted their burn bans.

According to the State Fire Marshal, Monona County was the first of the counties to lift its ban at noon, Monday, Nov. 7.

At 5 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8, O’Brien County’s ban became no longer active.

Osceola County lifted its ban effective at 9 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, along with Sioux County effective at noon, Wednesday.

Counties with burn bans still in place are Plymouth County, Cherokee County, Woodbury County, and Crawford County.

