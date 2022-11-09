Wide range of temperatures today with a chance of more showers

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland! This morning we are seeing some rain showers and fog across the region, but temperatures are all over the place. Off in western Siouxland we are seeing 30s, 40s, and 60s. Then central and eastern Siouxland are in the mid to upper 60s. When it comes to wind, we are mainly seeing up to 30 miles per hour out of the south.

For the rest of today, the cold front will try to push into Siouxland, but will stall along I-29. If you live along I-29 your temperatures will range from the 50s and 60s today. Eastern Siouxland will be the warmest with highs into the 60s while western Siouxland will be in the 30s and 40s. Wind will continue out of the south today up to 30 miles per hour. Also, we could see showers and thunderstorms throughout the day today.

Tonight, we will see cloudy skies with a chance of rain, but temperatures will be all over the place. We will see a warming trend starting late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. Most of Siouxland will reach their high in the early morning hours of Thursday. We will quickly see our temperatures fall throughout the morning and into the day on Thursday.

Thursday as the cold front moves through Siouxland we will see a chance at some rain in the early morning hours of the day. There is a chance of some of the storms to become severe. Eastern parts of Siouxland are under a Marginal Risk of seeing some severe weather. As the cold front passes through we will see our temperatures drop, but our wind will be up to 45 miles per hour giving us wind chills in the teens at times on Thursday.

Looking ahead to the weekend we will see the cold air settle into Siouxland. Highs will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Friday will be very windy, and we are expecting wind chills in the teens on Friday.

