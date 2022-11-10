Around Siouxland: Christmas in Hometown Le Mars

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Everyone is invited to downtown Le Mars on Saturday, Nov. 26 to get into the holiday spirit with Christmas in Hometown Le Mars.

The event features a full day of activities from a Santa Fun Run, to Breakfast with Rudolph, to kids Christmas crafts, to an appearance by Mr. and Mrs. Claus, to Christmas carolers and more.

The festivities will also feature performances by Jill Miller, the Browns, and more.

For a full list of activities and how to sign up for pre-registered events, visit www.christmasinlemars.com/event-schedule.

