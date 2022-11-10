Around Siouxland: Christmas in Hometown Le Mars

By KTIV Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Everyone is invited to downtown Le Mars on Saturday, Nov. 26 to get into the holiday spirit with Christmas in Hometown Le Mars.

The event features a full day of activities from a Santa Fun Run, to Breakfast with Rudolph, to kids Christmas crafts, to an appearance by Mr. and Mrs. Claus, to Christmas carolers and more.

The festivities will also feature performances by Jill Miller, the Browns, and more.

For a full list of activities and how to sign up for pre-registered events, visit www.christmasinlemars.com/event-schedule.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decision 2022 Coverage
Decision 2022: The latest results for elections throughout Siouxland
Christopher Manzer
Nebraska Inmate, who is convicted of second-degree murder, is missing
Logo for North Sioux City
Initiative 5 measure defeated in North Sioux City, SD
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Jacob Linder of Wall Lake, Iowa is being sought on multiple warrants by the Sac County...
Sac County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in locating man with multiple warrants

Latest News

Around Siouxland: Paws 'n Claus
Around Siouxland: Paws ‘n Claus
Around Siouxland: Red Shoe Shindig
Around Siouxland: Red Shoe Shindig
Around Siouxland: Sioux City Performers Mahler’s Resurrection Symphony
Around Siouxland: Sioux City Performers Mahler’s Resurrection Symphony
Around Siouxland: STEMM Night of Hope Fundraiser
Around Siouxland: STEMM Night of Hope Fundraiser