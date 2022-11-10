Around Siouxland: Paws ‘n Claus

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Siouxland Humane Society’s Paws ‘n Claus event is back for another year beginning Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Ho-Chunk Centre, 600 4th St., Ste. 109, Sioux City.

The event gives pet owners, and non-pet owners, the opportunity to get their holiday photo taken all while supporting a good cause.

For $35, participants will receive a memory card to take home with the images taken during their session. Families can add Santa to their photos. The Grinch will even be available for photos on Sunday, Nov. 20.

Families can sign up now online to schedule their session. Photo opportunities are available from Nov. 16-20.

