Around Siouxland: Red Shoe Shindig

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Ronald McDonald House Siouxland is preparing for its 2022 Red Shoe Shindig on Friday, Nov. 18 at the Courtyard by Marriott/Sioux City Convention Center.

The event will kick off at 6 p.m. and will consist of a silent auction, cocktail hour, and a dinner and live auction starting at 7:15 p.m.

The Ronald McDonald House Siouxland’s Family of the Year will be on hand to speak, as well as others impacted by the organization.

Tickets or a table are available for purchase.

