Around Siouxland: Spirit of Home for the Holidays

By KTIV Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Holy Spirit Retirement Home is getting excited for its sixth annual Spirit of Home for the Holidays fundraiser on Dec. 2 at Country Celebrations Event Center, 5606 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a complimentary social hour followed by food from Aggies, a silent auction, a wine, whiskey and cigar pull, and the program at 7:30 p.m.

Those interested in learning more can visit, www.holyspiritretirementhome.com/spirit-of-home-fundraiser/.

