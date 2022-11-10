Baby fatally shot while mother pushed him in stroller

Police identified the 9-month-old baby killed in a drive-by shooting in Merced, California, as...
Police identified the 9-month-old baby killed in a drive-by shooting in Merced, California, as Darius King Grigsby.(Source: Merced Police Department via Facebook)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCED, Calif. (Gray News) - An investigation is underway after a 9-month-old boy was shot and killed on a California street.

Police say the baby’s mother and her boyfriend were pushing him in a stroller Wednesday afternoon in Merced when someone driving by opened fire. At least three shots went off. Only the little boy was hit.

The boy’s mother took him to a nearby McDonald’s to call for help, but police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the baby as Darius King Grigsby in a Wednesday night Facebook post.

No suspects have been identified.

Police are searching for witnesses and video surveillance as they continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. KFSN contributed to this report via CNN Newsource.

Most Read

Decision 2022 Coverage
Decision 2022: The latest results for elections throughout Siouxland
Power outage
Majority of power has been restored in Sioux City
UnityPoint Health St. Luke's Hospital Logo
Unity Point Health - St. Luke’s placed under controlled access
Arayah Smith
Missing 15-year-old girl has been located
Logo for North Sioux City
Initiative 5 measure defeated in North Sioux City, SD

Latest News

Briar Cliff women’s basketball drops over 100 points in home opener
Remsen St. Mary’s makes their way back to the 8-Man State Championship game after defeating Lenox 42-20
Overnight fire destroys building in Lake Park, IA
Overnight fire destroys building in Lake Park, IA - clipped version
Nebraska Inmate, who is convicted of second-degree murder, is missing