Briar Cliff women’s basketball drops over 100 points in home opener

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The college basketball season is underway, and the Briar Cliff Chargers took their first win in front of their home fans as they hosted Presentation in their home opener.

It was a well-balanced effort for Briar Cliff women’s basketball team Tuesday night as the Chargers defeated Presentation 102-43.

The Chargers had four players reach double-digit scoring and 13 players tallied points as they move to 3-1 on the season.

Konnor Sudmann led the Cliff in scoring with 19 points while going 8-for-11 from the field with two 3-pointers, four rebounds, two assists and a pair of steals.

The Cliff pressured Presentation to commit 26 turnovers while scoring 26 points off those turnovers. Briar Cliff took the win in convincing fashion by a final score of 102-43.

The Chargers will face Concordia Saturday afternoon in their GPAC opener at 2:00 p.m. in the Newman Flanagan Center.

