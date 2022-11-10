Briar Cliff women’s basketball drops over 100 points in home opener

By Amber Salas
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The college basketball season is underway, and the Briar Cliff Chargers took their first win in front of their home fans as they hosted Presentation in their home opener.

It was a well-balanced effort for Briar Cliff women’s basketball team Tuesday night as the Chargers defeated Presentation 102-43.

The Chargers had four players reach double-digit scoring and 13 players tallied points as they move to 3-1 on the season.

Konnor Sudmann led the Cliff in scoring with 19 points while going 8-for-11 from the field with two 3-pointers, four rebounds, two assists and a pair of steals.

The Cliff pressured Presentation to commit 26 turnovers while scoring 26 points off those turnovers. Briar Cliff took the win in convincing fashion by a final score of 102-43.

The Chargers will face Concordia Saturday afternoon in their GPAC opener at 2:00 p.m. in the Newman Flanagan Center.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decision 2022 Coverage
Decision 2022: The latest results for elections throughout Siouxland
Power outage
Majority of power has been restored in Sioux City
UnityPoint Health St. Luke's Hospital Logo
Unity Point Health - St. Luke’s placed under controlled access
Arayah Smith
Missing 15-year-old girl has been located
Logo for North Sioux City
Initiative 5 measure defeated in North Sioux City, SD

Latest News

Cael Ortmann gets ready to take the snap for Remsen St. Mary's in the 8-man semifinals.
Remsen St. Mary’s makes their way back to the 8-Man State Championship game after defeating Lenox 42-20
The Newell-Fonda Mustangs walk onto the field at the UNI-Dome for the 8-man semifinals
Newell-Fonda battles ‘til the end falling short in 8-man semifinals
Vashon vs. Parkway North
High School Game of the Week: Parkway North vs. Vashon
Western Christian volleyball head coach Tammi Veerbeek places Western Christian as the Class 2A...
Coaches Corner: Tammi Veerbeek recounts Western Christian’s thrilling five set battle to win 2A state championship