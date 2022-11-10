The cold has taken over and a chilly wind will stay with us through Friday

Storm Team 4 Future Track
By Ron Demers
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The cold front moved through Siouxland early today and a strong northwesterly wind kept temperatures in the 30s through the afternoon.

We’ll be looking at partly cloudy skies during the overnight hours with lows getting chilly as they drop into the upper teens with a northwesterly wind continuing at 15 to 25 miles per hour.

Friday will be a partly cloudy and breezy day with highs reaching around 30 degrees which is well below average for this time of year.

The wind will die down on Saturday but the temperature won’t change much with highs again expected to be near 30 degrees.

More clouds move back in on Sunday with highs on Sunday in the low 30s.

How long will that colder weather be lingering around?

I’ll take a closer look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

The cold is settling into Siouxland
Strong cold front will be moving through Siouxland
Future Track
Winter Weather Advisory
