The cold is settling into Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good afternoon and happy Thursday, Siouxland. We saw a wide range of temperatures this morning, but now everyone is in the 30s this noon hour. We even have some low 40s in southern Siouxland. Our big factory today is our wind.

We have wind up to 40 miles per hour which is making it feel like we are in the 20s and teens this noon hour. The rain from this morning has also moved out of Siouxland leaving behind windy, cold and cloudy skies. For the rest of today, our temperatures will continue to drop as the cold air settles into the region.

Tonight, I have one word for you: COLD. We are going to see temperatures in the teens and 20s with wind chills in the single digits. Some spots in the west could get below zero with wind chills. That is all thanks to our wind out of the northwest up to 35 miles per hour. It will also be partly cloudy around the region.

Veterans Day will breezy and cold as well. Wind will be up to 35 miles per hour out of the northwest which will make our high of 30s feel like we are in the 20s and teens throughout the day on Friday.

