The cold is settling into Siouxland

The cold is settling into Siouxland
The cold is settling into Siouxland(KTIV)
By Jacob Howard
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good afternoon and happy Thursday, Siouxland. We saw a wide range of temperatures this morning, but now everyone is in the 30s this noon hour. We even have some low 40s in southern Siouxland. Our big factory today is our wind.

We have wind up to 40 miles per hour which is making it feel like we are in the 20s and teens this noon hour. The rain from this morning has also moved out of Siouxland leaving behind windy, cold and cloudy skies. For the rest of today, our temperatures will continue to drop as the cold air settles into the region.

Tonight, I have one word for you: COLD. We are going to see temperatures in the teens and 20s with wind chills in the single digits. Some spots in the west could get below zero with wind chills. That is all thanks to our wind out of the northwest up to 35 miles per hour. It will also be partly cloudy around the region.

Veterans Day will breezy and cold as well. Wind will be up to 35 miles per hour out of the northwest which will make our high of 30s feel like we are in the 20s and teens throughout the day on Friday.

I’ll have all the details coming up on News 4 at Noon!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decision 2022 Coverage
Decision 2022: The latest results for elections throughout Siouxland
Christopher Manzer
Nebraska Inmate, who is convicted of second-degree murder, is missing
Logo for North Sioux City
Initiative 5 measure defeated in North Sioux City, SD
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Jacob Linder of Wall Lake, Iowa is being sought on multiple warrants by the Sac County...
Sac County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in locating man with multiple warrants

Latest News

Strong cold front will be moving through Siouxland
Strong cold front will be moving through Siouxland today
Future Track
Chance of storms into early Thursday morning then colder air takes over
Winter Weather Advisory
Chance of storms into early Thursday morning then colder air takes over
Siouxland is seeing temperatures ranging from the 30s to 70s
Siouxland is seeing temperatures ranging from the 30s to 70s